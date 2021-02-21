Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

