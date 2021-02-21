Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
TMHC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
