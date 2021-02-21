Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $16,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $8,041,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

