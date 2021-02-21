TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

