TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 107,217 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,788 shares of company stock worth $18,355,652. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

