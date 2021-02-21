Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.73% of Teledyne Technologies worth $104,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,767,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $405.91 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

