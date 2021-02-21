Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
NYSE:TDS opened at $19.53 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
