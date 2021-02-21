Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 422,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.