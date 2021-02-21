Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.50 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

