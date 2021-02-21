TENA Price Tops $0.12 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. TENA has a total market capitalization of $316,394.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019019 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.71 or 0.04549216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039259 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.