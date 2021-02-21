TENT (TENT) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $571,331.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00078033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.63 or 0.00390765 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,906,300 coins and its circulating supply is 32,829,208 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars.

