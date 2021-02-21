TERA (TERA) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. TERA has a market cap of $4.36 million and $144,822.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.74 or 0.00505949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00091106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00078624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00399629 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.