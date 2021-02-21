Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $181.09 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00010615 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $181.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003146 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 939,860,632 coins and its circulating supply is 430,326,570 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

