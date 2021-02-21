Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $619,684.62 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $619,684.62 and approximately $318.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,179.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.89 or 0.01215552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00426368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

