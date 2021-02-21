TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $39.02 million and approximately $129,977.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00514030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388708 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,697,501,662 coins and its circulating supply is 42,696,772,553 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.