TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $557.20 million and approximately $46.95 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006749 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007343 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 557,422,127 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

