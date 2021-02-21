TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.94 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $545.22 million and approximately $55.94 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006964 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007316 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 545,023,793 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

