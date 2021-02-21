Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 181,610 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 63.2% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $393,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,958,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day moving average is $554.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

