Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $766,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

