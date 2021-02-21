Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $83.57 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.