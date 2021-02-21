Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,941 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 276,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

LNT opened at $47.63 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.