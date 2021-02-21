Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

MMSI stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

