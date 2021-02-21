Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 68.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

