Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $169.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

