Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.