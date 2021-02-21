Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.