Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.10 Million Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 86,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WRI opened at $25.15 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

