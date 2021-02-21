Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.14 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $637.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

