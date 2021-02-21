Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,021 shares of company stock worth $1,602,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

