Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

