Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.18 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of AAON worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

