Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.20 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,021 shares of company stock worth $69,084 and sold 179,489 shares worth $5,045,103. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

