Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.23 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

