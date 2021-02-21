Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.28 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 76,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

