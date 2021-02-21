Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,127.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.