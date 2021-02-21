Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.