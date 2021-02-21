Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

