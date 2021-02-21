Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $37.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

