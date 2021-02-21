Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,649 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

