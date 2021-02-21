Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,009 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

CINF stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

