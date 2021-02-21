Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,526 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $4,963,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000.
ABG opened at $160.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
