Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,526 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $4,963,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000.

ABG opened at $160.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

