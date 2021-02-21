Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,593 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

