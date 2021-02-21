Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,412 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

