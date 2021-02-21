Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,187 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

