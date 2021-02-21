Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,728 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

