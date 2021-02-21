Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,504 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 287,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

