Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,023 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NUS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

