Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,338 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.