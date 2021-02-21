Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,955 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,358 in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

