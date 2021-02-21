Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,249 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Avista worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avista by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

