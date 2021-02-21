Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 952 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,850 shares of company stock worth $40,434,841. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $963.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $672.04 and its 200-day moving average is $315.96. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,031.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

